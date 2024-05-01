Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



While the Israeli Prime Minister continues his internal "battle" to maintain his government's coalition, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to ensure the success of his seventh visit to Israel since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.



Blinken reiterated Washington's rejection of the Rafah invasion and called for the necessity of a forthcoming hostage exchange deal with Hamas.



These remarks were made during discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cabinet member Benny Gantz, and President Isaac Herzog.



While Blinken chose to tour the Port of Ashdod to closely observe aid being transferred to Gaza residents, the Israeli side reiterated its firm stance on what it deemed as Hamas' procrastination in responding to the Egyptian proposal, threatening an incursion into Rafah.



The Israeli military, which has discussed the invasion plan seven times so far and approved it, has been keen, alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts, to bolster its forces in the south and intensify fighting in Gaza.



Military units have been deployed to various areas, awaiting approval from politicians who are divided between those supporting the deal and those advocating for an incursion into Rafah.



Amid these circumstances, Blinken, in his meetings, focused on the "post-Gaza war" plan and efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, while also emphasizing support for an immediate captive exchange deal and a ceasefire.



This was reflected in his meeting with Benny Gantz, who continues to boost his popularity.



Polls among Israelis indicate that his party could secure thirty-one seats in case elections were to be held, compared to a decline for Netanyahu's Likud Party to eighteen seats.



Demands for Netanyahu's resignation has risen according to polls, now encompassing fifty-eight percent of Israelis.