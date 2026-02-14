Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Saad Hariri received an outpouring of support in Beirut, a show of loyalty and solidarity that many say rivals any referendum. The crowds, which came from across Lebanon, moved Hariri to tears.



Addressing those calling for his return to political life, Hariri dispelled speculation about the Future Movement’s role in upcoming parliamentary elections.



He confirmed that the movement would return to Lebanon’s political scene, though he did not clarify his personal role, emphasizing that this would depend on the elections taking place as scheduled.



Hariri’s appearance was met with enthusiastic greetings, flags, applause, and chants. Supporters took photos of the leader they hold dear, reaffirming the Future Movement as a key pillar for the Sunni community and a national political force.



Responding to those who had hoped to weaken the Hariri political legacy, he asserted that their attempts had failed, bolstered by the sea of supporters around his father’s tomb and in Martyrs’ Square.



He reaffirmed his commitment to limiting weapons to the Lebanese Army and upholding the Taif Agreement, while also honoring the people of the South and Tripoli alike.



Hariri extended a message of outreach toward a “new Syria” and reiterated his refusal to be drawn into any Arab regional conflicts.



Carrying the legacy of his assassinated father, Rafik Hariri, Saad Hariri continues to assert his position as a key figure in Lebanon’s Sunni political landscape. As he told his supporters, “Our history has a future.”