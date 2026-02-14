Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

News Bulletin Reports
14-02-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Saad Hariri received an outpouring of support in Beirut, a show of loyalty and solidarity that many say rivals any referendum. The crowds, which came from across Lebanon, moved Hariri to tears.

Addressing those calling for his return to political life, Hariri dispelled speculation about the Future Movement’s role in upcoming parliamentary elections. 

He confirmed that the movement would return to Lebanon’s political scene, though he did not clarify his personal role, emphasizing that this would depend on the elections taking place as scheduled.

Hariri’s appearance was met with enthusiastic greetings, flags, applause, and chants. Supporters took photos of the leader they hold dear, reaffirming the Future Movement as a key pillar for the Sunni community and a national political force.

Responding to those who had hoped to weaken the Hariri political legacy, he asserted that their attempts had failed, bolstered by the sea of supporters around his father’s tomb and in Martyrs’ Square. 

He reaffirmed his commitment to limiting weapons to the Lebanese Army and upholding the Taif Agreement, while also honoring the people of the South and Tripoli alike.

Hariri extended a message of outreach toward a “new Syria” and reiterated his refusal to be drawn into any Arab regional conflicts.

Carrying the legacy of his assassinated father, Rafik Hariri, Saad Hariri continues to assert his position as a key figure in Lebanon’s Sunni political landscape. As he told his supporters, “Our history has a future.”

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Hariri

pledges

political

return

supporters

flood

Martyrs’

Square

LBCI Next
The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12

Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-19

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli 'obstacles' on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

LBCI
World News
08:07

About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

PM Salam seeks European support for Lebanese Army in meetings at Munich Security Conference

LBCI
World News
08:19

Nobody in Europe arguing to replace US nuclear umbrella: NATO chief

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More