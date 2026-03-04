News
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
News Bulletin Reports
04-03-2026 | 13:00
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A decision has been made for Israel to expand its incursion into southern Lebanon as part of what it has described as a “forward defense operation for northern residents.”
Israel is reinforcing its ground offensive and mobilizing additional army units along the border, transferring some from the Syrian front. Its stated objective is to establish a security buffer zone, the depth of which has not been publicly specified.
According to officers in the Northern Command, the plan will be implemented in phases, beginning in the area south of the Litani River.
The army has launched wide-scale incursions since Tuesday, along with what it described as clearing operations across large areas of land, with the aim of transforming them into a buffer zone that would protect all northern settlements and fully separate them from Lebanon.
Subsequent phases of the plan are expected to expand to cover all of southern Lebanon.
Field developments coincide with intensified activity by Israeli military intelligence inside Lebanon. The reported target list includes political and military leaders of Hezbollah, members of its Radwan Force, military infrastructure, and weapons depots and storage facilities.
As in Lebanon, Tel Aviv is also operating on the Iranian front in an effort to secure as many strategic gains as possible.
Israeli army assessments suggest that a successful strategic strike in Iran could lead to the comprehensive collapse of Hezbollah, which is primarily funded by Tehran and has long been considered one of its most powerful arms in the Middle East.
