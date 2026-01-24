Syrian troops, Kurdish forces poised on front lines as truce deadline looms

Middle East News
24-01-2026 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian troops, Kurdish forces poised on front lines as truce deadline looms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian troops, Kurdish forces poised on front lines as truce deadline looms

Syrian troops and Kurdish forces were massed on opposing sides of front lines in northern Syria on Saturday, as the clock ticked down to an evening deadline that would determine whether they resume fighting or lay down their arms.

Neighboring Turkey, as well as some officials in Syria, said late on Friday that the deadline could be extended.

Sharaa's forces were approaching a last cluster of Kurdish-held cities in the northeast earlier this week when he abruptly announced a ceasefire, giving the SDF until Saturday night to come up with a plan to integrate with Syria's army.


Reuters 

Middle East News

Syria

Troops

Kurdish

Forces

Truce

Deadline

LBCI Next
US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters
US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-13

Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-10

Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-19

Turkey sees Syria–Kurdish forces deal as ‘historic turning point,’ security sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:02

US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Russia-Ukraine-US talks started in Abu Dhabi: UAE

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:21

Israel seeks to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than return

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Syrian defense ministry announces four-day ceasefire with Kurds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-10

UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported

LBCI
World News
2025-12-18

Famed Kennedy arts center to be renamed 'Trump-Kennedy Center:' White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-22

Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Macron says France stands by Lebanon, backs army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Salam meets Macron as preparations advance for army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanese army delegation to visit Washington ahead of commander talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More