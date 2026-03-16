News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ameel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Between war and diplomacy: Why Israel-Lebanon talks remain uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
16-03-2026 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Between war and diplomacy: Why Israel-Lebanon talks remain uncertain
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel that have been widely discussed are not guaranteed to take place, and even if they do, their outcome remains uncertain.
To understand why, it is necessary to examine what each side seeks from potential negotiations.
Lebanon’s government, led by President Joseph Aoun, has signaled its willingness to enter talks. However, the Lebanese state would be negotiating at a time when Hezbollah continues to fight in the ongoing conflict, outside the state’s direct authority, and maintains that developments on the battlefield will determine the next steps.
Meanwhile, the presence of the Israeli army in parts of southern Lebanon underscores the complexity of the situation.
Lebanon has set a condition for entering negotiations: a ceasefire must be established first. Israel has rejected this condition, insisting that negotiations should proceed while hostilities continue, with the broader objective of dismantling Hezbollah.
The two sides also differ on the ultimate goal of negotiations. Lebanon seeks an agreement to end attacks and hostilities, while Israel is aiming for a formal peace treaty.
Amid these contradictions, Emmanuel Macron has stepped in diplomatically. France appears eager to play a role in shaping developments in the Middle East and to position itself in the diplomatic process.
Paris has engaged with several leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and President Joseph Aoun, while also maintaining communication channels with Hezbollah. This has led France to express readiness to sponsor or host potential negotiations.
However, it remains unclear whether Washington will allow Paris to take a leading role in such diplomatic efforts, particularly given that the U.S. administration’s position is closer to Israel’s stance than to Lebanon’s.
The United States supports dismantling Hezbollah and eliminating its military capabilities. After years of difficult political engagement in Lebanon, questions remain over whether the Lebanese state is capable of ensuring that Hezbollah would comply with any agreement reached through negotiations.
Ultimately, Lebanon’s leadership, particularly President Joseph Aoun, appears inclined toward negotiations. However, Hezbollah’s calculations differ, as do Israel’s, and for now the trajectory of the conflict suggests that the option of war continues to outweigh the prospects for diplomacy.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
diplomacy:
Israel-Lebanon
talks
remain
uncertain
Next
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09
Diplomacy meets escalation: Israel maintains pressure on Lebanon amid Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09
Diplomacy meets escalation: Israel maintains pressure on Lebanon amid Iran war
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
PM Salam: War and peace decisions must remain with the state
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
PM Salam: War and peace decisions must remain with the state
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-15
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-15
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-15
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-15
Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-22
Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt to open next week: Palestinian official
Middle East News
2026-01-22
Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt to open next week: Palestinian official
0
World News
2026-01-07
Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal
World News
2026-01-07
Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal
0
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11
Struggling brewer Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11
Struggling brewer Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs
0
Lebanon News
13:55
Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:55
Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:05
Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:05
Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
03:11
Israeli army says it began “limited” ground operations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:11
Israeli army says it began “limited” ground operations in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:17
Hezbollah source to Al Jazeera: Israeli operation in Khiam prepares for ground advance toward Litani
Lebanon News
12:17
Hezbollah source to Al Jazeera: Israeli operation in Khiam prepares for ground advance toward Litani
4
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army begins ground operations in Lebanon: Defense Minister Katz
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army begins ground operations in Lebanon: Defense Minister Katz
5
Lebanon News
07:53
Middle East Airlines statement on flights from March 17 to 19
Lebanon News
07:53
Middle East Airlines statement on flights from March 17 to 19
6
Lebanon News
13:55
Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:55
Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option
8
Lebanon News
06:38
Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement
Lebanon News
06:38
Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More