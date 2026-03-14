International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Since presenting their proposal, U.S. officials have conditioned negotiations on the withdrawal of Hezbollah weapons from Lebanon before any talks take place.



However, a new development emerged in recent hours. Axios, citing U.S. and Israeli officials, reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked former minister Ron Dermer with overseeing the Lebanon file during the war. Dermer will supervise communication with the U.S. administration on Lebanon and manage negotiations with the Lebanese government if talks begin in the coming weeks.



The appointment recalls advice delivered to Lebanon late last year by U.S. ambassador Tom Barrack, who urged Beirut to enter high-level direct negotiations with Israel in order to avoid further strikes and the continuation of the war.



How Lebanon will respond to this development remains unclear, particularly given Dermer’s close relationship with Netanyahu. Dermer, considered one of the Israeli prime minister’s closest advisers, previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Washington for eight years and was tasked last year with managing negotiations with Hamas over hostages.



Later, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Israeli and Lebanese delegations are expected to meet in the coming days for direct negotiations. Dermer will represent Israel, while Jared Kushner will represent the United States in talks that could take place in Cyprus or Paris.



The proposal differs from previous initiatives and would require a different political decision. It remains unclear whether Lebanon will appoint a figure of comparable rank to represent it in the negotiations, or whether Hezbollah would commit to the outcome of such talks. Questions also remain over whether the final decision lies solely with the group or with Iran.



In a further development, France has entered the diplomatic effort. President Emmanuel Macron held phone calls with Lebanon’s president, the speaker of parliament and the prime minister, stressing that if Lebanon’s executive authority expresses readiness to enter direct talks with Israel, all components of the country should be represented.



Macron said Israel should seize the opportunity to begin negotiations, reach a ceasefire and find a lasting solution that would enable Lebanese authorities to implement their commitments and strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty. He added that France is prepared to facilitate the talks by hosting them in Paris.



Lebanon now faces what some describe as a decisive moment. The conditions for negotiations are known, but it remains uncertain whether they can be met, whether the Lebanese state can secure Hezbollah’s compliance, and who could represent Lebanon at a level comparable to Dermer.