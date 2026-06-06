Lebanese Army says several soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Khardali-Nabatieh road

The Lebanese Army announced that several military personnel, including a senior officer, were killed in a "brutal Israeli hostile airstrike" targeting a military vehicle on the Khardali-Nabatieh road in South Lebanon, amid continuing Israeli attacks across the country.



According to LBCI sources, Brig. Gen. Wissam Sabra, head of the Fourth Section in the brigade command, and his driver were killed in the strike. Initial reports also indicate the possibility of a third fatality who was inside the targeted vehicle at the time of the attack.