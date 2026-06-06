Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

A ceremony was held in Qlayaat for the official opening of Rene Mouawad Airport on Saturday.



In attendance were Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny, the head of Sky Lounge Services, and many other MPs and officials.



In a footage, PM Salam and Minister Rasamny along with others landed in the airport from Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.