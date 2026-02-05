Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

News Bulletin Reports
05-02-2026 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israel has escalated threats of military action against Iran’s ballistic missile program if Friday’s talks between Washington and Tehran do not put the issue at the top of the agenda.

Israeli officials see Washington’s decision to move the talks from Turkey to Oman as an early sign of U.S. backtracking under pressure from Arab states. The Israeli cabinet has discussed the potential implications of the upcoming negotiations.

Israeli assessments say the gap between U.S. and Iranian positions is large and difficult to bridge, especially after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that talks with Tehran must include ballistic missiles and Iran’s relations with regional proxies.

If a framework to bridge these differences emerges, an Israeli official said it would likely follow a step-by-step approach: starting with the nuclear file, including the transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia and Turkey, then allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into Iran, and finally dismantling the remaining enrichment capabilities at nuclear facilities.

The approach fuels Israeli concerns that Iranian stalling could leave the missile issue unresolved, prompting Israel to intensify preparations in case it must strike these sites.

Israeli security agencies and cabinet ministers are closely monitoring developments in the Oman talks. Security forces are preparing both defensively and offensively for potential moves by Tehran and its regional proxies, anticipating escalation across multiple fronts.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Iran

Ballistic

Missiles

Oman

LBCI Next
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24

Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03

Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-04

Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-04

After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03

Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

LBCI
World News
04:00

Large blaze breaks out at German research center

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More