News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
News Bulletin Reports
05-02-2026 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel has escalated threats of military action against Iran’s ballistic missile program if Friday’s talks between Washington and Tehran do not put the issue at the top of the agenda.
Israeli officials see Washington’s decision to move the talks from Turkey to Oman as an early sign of U.S. backtracking under pressure from Arab states. The Israeli cabinet has discussed the potential implications of the upcoming negotiations.
Israeli assessments say the gap between U.S. and Iranian positions is large and difficult to bridge, especially after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that talks with Tehran must include ballistic missiles and Iran’s relations with regional proxies.
If a framework to bridge these differences emerges, an Israeli official said it would likely follow a step-by-step approach: starting with the nuclear file, including the transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia and Turkey, then allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into Iran, and finally dismantling the remaining enrichment capabilities at nuclear facilities.
The approach fuels Israeli concerns that Iranian stalling could leave the missile issue unresolved, prompting Israel to intensify preparations in case it must strike these sites.
Israeli security agencies and cabinet ministers are closely monitoring developments in the Oman talks. Security forces are preparing both defensively and offensively for potential moves by Tehran and its regional proxies, anticipating escalation across multiple fronts.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel
United States
Iran
Ballistic
Missiles
Oman
Next
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-05
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program
Middle East News
2026-01-05
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-04
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-04
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-04
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-04
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
3
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
4
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
8
World News
04:00
Large blaze breaks out at German research center
World News
04:00
Large blaze breaks out at German research center
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More