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Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
16-03-2026 | 13:50
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Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has launched the first phase of a ground operation in Lebanon, aiming to advance into areas its forces did not reach during the 2024 war and to establish a buffer zone free of Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure.
The operation, which reportedly sparked disagreements within Israel's expanded security cabinet over its scope and timing, was later clarified by Defense Minister Israel Katz. He said the objectives include pushing Hezbollah's missile threat farther away from Israel's northern border.
The ground incursion coincided with heightened alert levels across Israel, sending millions of residents into shelters in the north, Haifa, the greater Tel Aviv area, and the south, particularly in Dimona. This densely populated city hosts Israel's nuclear reactor.
Reports indicated that two rockets may have landed near the reactor in Dimona, though information regarding whether the facility itself was targeted remained contradictory.
Amid the uncertainty, Israel intensified emergency preparedness drills simulating scenarios in which missiles carrying large quantities of explosives or cluster munitions strike strategic sites. Similar weapons recently hit Tel Aviv, causing significant destruction.
The attacks have heightened fear among residents and contributed to widespread disruption, with large parts of the Israeli economy reportedly slowing as repeated missile alerts send civilians into shelters.
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