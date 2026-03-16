Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
16-03-2026 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Missile threat and ground invasion: Israel expands war into Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has launched the first phase of a ground operation in Lebanon, aiming to advance into areas its forces did not reach during the 2024 war and to establish a buffer zone free of Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure.

The operation, which reportedly sparked disagreements within Israel's expanded security cabinet over its scope and timing, was later clarified by Defense Minister Israel Katz. He said the objectives include pushing Hezbollah's missile threat farther away from Israel's northern border.

The ground incursion coincided with heightened alert levels across Israel, sending millions of residents into shelters in the north, Haifa, the greater Tel Aviv area, and the south, particularly in Dimona. This densely populated city hosts Israel's nuclear reactor.

Reports indicated that two rockets may have landed near the reactor in Dimona, though information regarding whether the facility itself was targeted remained contradictory.

Amid the uncertainty, Israel intensified emergency preparedness drills simulating scenarios in which missiles carrying large quantities of explosives or cluster munitions strike strategic sites. Similar weapons recently hit Tel Aviv, causing significant destruction.

The attacks have heightened fear among residents and contributed to widespread disruption, with large parts of the Israeli economy reportedly slowing as repeated missile alerts send civilians into shelters.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Missile

Threat

Ground

Invasion

Israel

War

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Between war and diplomacy: Why Israel-Lebanon talks remain uncertain
Between war and diplomacy: Why Israel-Lebanon talks remain uncertain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Israel army says no reason for Lebanon ground invasion for now

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Spanish FM: Any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon would be a “grave mistake”

LBCI
World News
2026-03-05

Iran FM says ground invasion would be 'disaster' for foes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Between war and diplomacy: Why Israel-Lebanon talks remain uncertain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-15

Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14

International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14

US, France push for Israel-Lebanon talks as Israel prepares possible ground operation: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-22

Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt to open next week: Palestinian official

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11

Struggling brewer Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:05

Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israeli army says it began “limited” ground operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Hezbollah source to Al Jazeera: Israeli operation in Khiam prepares for ground advance toward Litani

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army begins ground operations in Lebanon: Defense Minister Katz

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Middle East Airlines statement on flights from March 17 to 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More