Israel’s dual fight: Rocket attacks at home, offensive in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
26-03-2026 | 14:00
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Israel’s dual fight: Rocket attacks at home, offensive in Lebanon
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Israel’s dual fight: Rocket attacks at home, offensive in Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israel remains under sustained rocket fire from Iran and Hezbollah, with strikes hitting areas across the country, from north to south, including central regions, particularly Tel Aviv, which has become a primary target. Haifa and its bay, meanwhile, are targeted almost daily.

Despite the continued attacks, Israel has intensified its offensive in Lebanon, where fierce battles are taking place between Israeli army units, now reinforced by the Golani Brigade, and Hezbollah. 

The fighting is aimed at expanding the buffer zone, with Israel saying it has advanced beyond the first and second defensive lines inside Lebanese territory and is moving toward a third line of contact.

Scenes of bombardment inside Israel, along with the ongoing battles in Lebanon, have fueled internal divisions, especially amid mounting casualties and widespread destruction in several areas. 

The emotional collapse of Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern and the reactions that followed reflect growing strain within Israeli society.

Meanwhile, Ron Dermer, tasked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with managing negotiations on Iran and Lebanon, is working in Washington to ensure the Iran and Lebanon files remain separate, while pushing to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities.

Tel Aviv is also awaiting new U.S. military support via an air and sea bridge to replenish its weapons stockpiles, after it was revealed that about 8,000 tons of munitions have been used so far in the war.

News Bulletin Reports

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Israel

Strikes

Lebanon

Iran

Hezbollah

Haifa

Tel Aviv

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