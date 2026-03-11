News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Sabe'e
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
News Bulletin Reports
11-03-2026 | 14:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the heads of the security services have reportedly decided to launch a ground operation in Lebanon. Accordingly, the Golani Brigade has been transferred from the south of the country to the northern front, which has been reinforced with more than 12 military units and divisions.
The political leadership discussed the military plan during a government meeting held in secret, with neither the location nor attendance disclosed. However, it did not set a date for the operation, pending developments in the U.S. war against Iran.
Details of the ground operation are no longer secret. Offensive operations, which constitute the first phase of the plan, will be carried out by the 36th Division.
The 300th Brigade will handle forward defense in southern Lebanon, alongside three military divisions: the 210th Division, the 91st Division, and the 146th Division. All are deployed along the southern line several kilometers deep to ensure the creation of what Israel describes as a defensive buffer for its residents.
In parallel with the plan, the chief of staff conducted a security assessment showing that Hezbollah has fired at least 850 rockets at Israel since the start of the war and still possesses a large number of them, in addition to anti-tank launchers and drones.
While Tel Aviv also considers the possibility that Hezbollah possesses cluster munitions, army estimates revealed that 50 percent of the missiles currently held by Iran are cluster munitions.
Amid warnings from security and political officials about Israel rejecting settlement initiatives regarding Lebanon and calls to treat them seriously, residents and local leaders in northern Israel accused decision-makers of deception.
They said officials failed to properly assess Hezbollah’s strength and did not provide the country with sufficient defensive systems, which has led to reduced use of those systems. As a result, Israelis from the far north to the far south are now exposed to the risk of Iranian and Hezbollah missiles without even the activation of warning sirens that would allow them to head to shelters.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Iran
Tel Aviv
Next
War pressures costs: How Lebanon's food prices are holding up
Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Israel army says 'all options on the table' regarding Lebanon ground offensive
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Israel army says 'all options on the table' regarding Lebanon ground offensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
0
World News
2026-03-04
Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon
World News
2026-03-04
Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-01-24
Syrian troops, Kurdish forces poised on front lines as truce deadline looms
Middle East News
2026-01-24
Syrian troops, Kurdish forces poised on front lines as truce deadline looms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
War pressures costs: How Lebanon's food prices are holding up
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
War pressures costs: How Lebanon's food prices are holding up
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-10
Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-10
Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09
Diplomacy meets escalation: Israel maintains pressure on Lebanon amid Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09
Diplomacy meets escalation: Israel maintains pressure on Lebanon amid Iran war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
0
World News
2026-02-04
Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world
World News
2026-02-04
Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world
0
Lebanon News
17:47
MEA says flights operating normally
Lebanon News
17:47
MEA says flights operating normally
0
Middle East News
2026-03-10
UAE's Ruwais refinery shut as 'precaution' after drone attack in area: Source to AFP
Middle East News
2026-03-10
UAE's Ruwais refinery shut as 'precaution' after drone attack in area: Source to AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
2
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
3
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
5
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
8
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More