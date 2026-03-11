Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details

11-03-2026
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the heads of the security services have reportedly decided to launch a ground operation in Lebanon. Accordingly, the Golani Brigade has been transferred from the south of the country to the northern front, which has been reinforced with more than 12 military units and divisions.

The political leadership discussed the military plan during a government meeting held in secret, with neither the location nor attendance disclosed. However, it did not set a date for the operation, pending developments in the U.S. war against Iran.

Details of the ground operation are no longer secret. Offensive operations, which constitute the first phase of the plan, will be carried out by the 36th Division.

The 300th Brigade will handle forward defense in southern Lebanon, alongside three military divisions: the 210th Division, the 91st Division, and the 146th Division. All are deployed along the southern line several kilometers deep to ensure the creation of what Israel describes as a defensive buffer for its residents.

In parallel with the plan, the chief of staff conducted a security assessment showing that Hezbollah has fired at least 850 rockets at Israel since the start of the war and still possesses a large number of them, in addition to anti-tank launchers and drones.

While Tel Aviv also considers the possibility that Hezbollah possesses cluster munitions, army estimates revealed that 50 percent of the missiles currently held by Iran are cluster munitions.

Amid warnings from security and political officials about Israel rejecting settlement initiatives regarding Lebanon and calls to treat them seriously, residents and local leaders in northern Israel accused decision-makers of deception.

They said officials failed to properly assess Hezbollah’s strength and did not provide the country with sufficient defensive systems, which has led to reduced use of those systems. As a result, Israelis from the far north to the far south are now exposed to the risk of Iranian and Hezbollah missiles without even the activation of warning sirens that would allow them to head to shelters.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Iran

Tel Aviv

War pressures costs: How Lebanon's food prices are holding up
Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?
