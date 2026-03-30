Israel advances in Lebanon as refinery fires, strikes signal escalation

News Bulletin Reports
30-03-2026 | 12:55
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Israel advances in Lebanon as refinery fires, strikes signal escalation
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2min
Israel advances in Lebanon as refinery fires, strikes signal escalation

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

The intensity of fires and the thick black smoke rising from the oil refineries in Haifa Bay, along with unprecedented explosions across multiple areas, has escalated confrontations in the war, one month after its outbreak.

Shares of Bazan, the company operating the oil refineries, fell by 2.5%, while the extent of the damage to the facilities remained subject to military censorship.

As Israel, from south to center and north, came under rocket fire from Iran and Hezbollah, its military deepened operations in Lebanon, announcing rapid advances toward the Litani River as part of a revised strategy.

Diplomatically, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar sought to convince his British counterpart of the need to proceed with the operation in Lebanon after Hezbollah launched 5,000 rockets toward Israel.

Amid expectations that the war may be prolonged, whether against Iran or in Lebanon, Israel has quadrupled production of missiles for its defense systems. It also said that, since the start of the war, it has received more than 200 U.S. cargo planes carrying raw materials and explosives to support its war effort.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Haifa

Litani River

Iran

Hezbollah

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