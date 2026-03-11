The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X that residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut, particularly the neighborhoods of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh, are being urged to evacuate immediately.



The warning states that Hezbollah's military activities are forcing the Israeli army to take strong action against the group, but there is no intention to harm civilians. For their safety, residents are instructed to leave their homes and stay away until further notice.



Adraee stressed that anyone remaining near Hezbollah fighters, their facilities, or weapons risks danger.