Israel warns residents of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel warns residents of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut&#39;s suburbs to evacuate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel warns residents of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X that residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut, particularly the neighborhoods of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh, are being urged to evacuate immediately.

The warning states that Hezbollah's military activities are forcing the Israeli army to take strong action against the group, but there is no intention to harm civilians. For their safety, residents are instructed to leave their homes and stay away until further notice.

Adraee stressed that anyone remaining near Hezbollah fighters, their facilities, or weapons risks danger.

Lebanon News

Israel

Residents

Haret Hreik

Borj El Brajneh

Beirut

Suburbs

Evacuation

LBCI Next
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Israel issues evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israel issues evacuation alert for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Hezbollah warns residents in Israel's north to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israel's Adraee issues second evacuation alert for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Israeli army says begun new 'wide-scale' strikes across Iran, in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

Pope Leo laments death of civilians, children in Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Israeli Chief of Staff orders reinforcements to Northern Command amid escalation with Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09

Diplomacy meets escalation: Israel maintains pressure on Lebanon amid Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-10

Drone attack causes fire, no casualties in UAE industrial area: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Turkey warns 'won't tolerate provocations' over Syria unrest

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army calls on Arnoun, Yohmor, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israel launches strikes on Beirut's suburbs following warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Spanish FM: Any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon would be a “grave mistake”

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Israeli FM: We are not seeking an endless war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More