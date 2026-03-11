News
Israel warns residents of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 03:38
Israel warns residents of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X that residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut, particularly the neighborhoods of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh, are being urged to evacuate immediately.
The warning states that Hezbollah's military activities are forcing the Israeli army to take strong action against the group, but there is no intention to harm civilians. For their safety, residents are instructed to leave their homes and stay away until further notice.
Adraee stressed that anyone remaining near Hezbollah fighters, their facilities, or weapons risks danger.
Lebanon News
Israel
Residents
Haret Hreik
Borj El Brajneh
Beirut
Suburbs
Evacuation
Next
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?
Previous
