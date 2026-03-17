Israeli army chief says Lebanon ground operation expanding as strikes continue in Lebanon and Iran

Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said that significant operational gains were recorded overnight, following a series of targeting and disruption missions that could affect the progress of the war and the army's missions.



Speaking during a morning situation assessment, Zamir said the latest developments build on recent operations carried out inside Iran, targeting external elements linked to the Palestinian arena.



He added that the campaign against Hezbollah is ongoing, with efforts focused on removing threats to northern Israeli towns, which he described as a central front of activity.



Zamir also said Israeli forces are continuing to mobilize troops and expand the ground operation.



He noted that cooperation between the Israeli army and the United States Central Command is growing stronger, with joint operations contributing to enhanced operational achievements.