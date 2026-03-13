Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue



Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli army and security agencies to expand attacks on infrastructure and civilian facilities in Lebanon after Israeli security officials concluded that efforts to reach a ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Beirut have failed.



According to Israeli media reports, security officials briefed political leaders that attempts by the Lebanese state and foreign mediators had not succeeded in achieving a truce. In response, Netanyahu reportedly ordered the preparation of an expanded list of targets across Lebanon.



Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, said the destruction of the Zrariyeh bridge was part of increasing pressure on the Lebanese state.



A security official also said that Israel's political and military establishments are continuing preparations for a possible ground operation in Lebanon, to advance beyond the Litani River.



While a high-level security meeting is expected to review the list of potential targets, several officials have warned about the consequences of a large-scale ground operation that could lead to the occupation of Lebanese territory.



Those officials have proposed recommendations to reach a new security arrangement with Beirut without creating confrontation with the Lebanese Armed Forces or the Lebanese state.



However, so far, these recommendations have attracted little attention from Israel's political leadership.