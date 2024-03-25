News
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
2024-03-25 | 01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
An official source revealed to "Al Liwaa" newspaper that the election of a new president was postponed until after Eid al-Fitr, meaning it was postponed until mid-April.
This article is originally published in, translated from the Arab newspaper Al Liwaa.
The source clarified to the newspaper that the clarifications issued by the head of the Antelias Archdiocese for the Maronites, Bishop Antoine Bou Najem, and the orchestrator of meetings between representatives of Christian forces to approve what is known as the "Bkerke Document" have created a positive atmosphere, preventing the escalation of sectarian and extremist alignments.
He said, "The presidential elections are a national and constitutional matter that implies general order in the institutions of the Lebanese state."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Presidential Elections
Christians
Bkerke
