Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr

An official source revealed to "Al Liwaa" newspaper that the election of a new president was postponed until after Eid al-Fitr, meaning it was postponed until mid-April.The source clarified to the newspaper that the clarifications issued by the head of the Antelias Archdiocese for the Maronites, Bishop Antoine Bou Najem, and the orchestrator of meetings between representatives of Christian forces to approve what is known as the "Bkerke Document" have created a positive atmosphere, preventing the escalation of sectarian and extremist alignments.He said, "The presidential elections are a national and constitutional matter that implies general order in the institutions of the Lebanese state."