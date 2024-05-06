Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan

2024-05-06 | 03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of &#39;dozens&#39; of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
0min
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan

Hezbollah announced Monday the launch of 'dozens' of rockets on an Israeli military base in the Syrian Golan in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon late Sunday to Monday.

The party said in a statement that its members bombarded the "command center of the Golan Division (210) in the Nafah base with dozens of Katyusha rockets" in response to the "enemy's attack on the Bekaa region."

The official National News Agency reported that three were injured in an "attack by hostile warplanes around 1:30 am Monday (22:30 UTC Sunday) in the Bekaa."

AFP

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
