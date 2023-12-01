News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit
The group's delivery of Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross stands out in terms of form, precision, photography, and even the chosen locations. Who is responsible for executing these tasks in the Al-Qassam Brigades?
The Shadow Unit is one of the most important and secretive military units in the Al-Qassam Brigades, known for its professionalism.
Its primary and sole mission is to secure the lives of Israeli hostages, keeping them in the "realm of the unknown," and, most importantly, deceiving Israeli intelligence through high-precision camouflage and diversion techniques to ensure successful captive exchange operations.
Also among its tasks is treating the captives with dignity and respect in accordance with Islamic provisions and providing them with comprehensive material and moral care.
As for the selection of its members, they are chosen from all brigades and combat formations.
This process is not easy, as they undergo rigorous training, psychological warfare courses, emotional stability tests, and intense physical training to enhance their security and military capabilities.
One of the distinctive features of the Shadow Unit is complete silence, avoiding chatter entirely and staying away from the media.
The unit, which returned to the spotlight during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation and the hostage exchange with Israel after it was permitted, was responsible for securing Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was captured by Hamas in 2006, preserved his life for five years, and was able to move him from inside the Gaza Strip to inside the Egyptian border under Israeli surveillance, without Tel Aviv being able to determine his location during the journey.
This eventually led to his exchange in the "Wafa al-Ahrar" operation for 1,027 Palestinian captives.
The specific tasks assigned to the Shadow Unit have made it a unit that remains distant from mention and tangible existence except in cases within its sphere of interest.
The unit's name disappeared from Hamas rhetoric over the years, leading some to believe it no longer existed until the announcement by the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, known as "Abu Obeida," at the end of July 2022, about the death of a member of the Shadow Unit and the injury of three others.
This resulted from Israel targeting a location where an Israeli soldier was held during the Israeli war on Gaza in May 2021.
It emerged in 2016, ten years after its establishment.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Al-Qassam Brigades
Shadow Unit
Israel
Hostages
Red Cross
Camouflage
Warfare
Al-Aqsa Flood
Gilad Shalit
Wafa al-Ahrar
Palestinian
Abu Obeida
Gaza
Hamas
Next
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-28
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-24
Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families
Middle East News
2023-11-24
Red Cross launches operation to reunite Gaza hostages, Palestinian detainees with their families
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
2
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
3
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
7
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
8
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More