Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality

Lebanon News
2024-02-24 | 07:52
High views
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality

Municipal employees and their unions in Lebanon have called for a general warning strike on Monday, February 26, 2024, in all municipalities and their unions. 

This coincides with a protest at 10:00 AM in front of municipal buildings and their unions to send a message to the Lebanese government to treat municipal and union employees fairly and equate them with other public administration employees.

In a statement, the employees said, "We apologize to all citizens because we are forced to stop work and services related to citizens on Monday, despite ourselves, to resume work on Tuesday morning."

"However, if we are not treated fairly and an appropriate fair decree is not issued, we will resort to an open strike in the municipalities and suspend work completely until our demands are met," the statement added.

Lebanon News

Strike

Lebanon

Municipal

Employees

Equality

Employees

Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
LBCI Previous

