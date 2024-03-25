Ahmad Rustom highlights progress and challenges in national dialogue initiative

Member of the National Moderation Bloc Deputy Ahmad Rustom clarified that "the first phase of the initiative, which aimed to engage with everyone to bridge perspectives and find common ground among political parties, has been completed.''





This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa. He added ''However, obstacles have hindered the completion of the second phase concerning establishing a dialogue mechanism, the identity of the dialogue leader, and the party that will issue the invitation."

In an interview with the "Al-Anbaa" newspaper, Rustom pointed out that Hezbollah, the National Accord bloc led by Faisal Karami, and the Independent National bloc led by Tony Frangieh have not yet responded to the dialogue proposal. They have requested some time to send their response. Therefore, our initiative is awaiting their reply.



He believed that the National Moderation Bloc's initiative complements other initiatives, including the initiatives of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee and the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri.

He further emphasized, ''These initiatives are complementary and do not contradict each other. They may converge midway. It's worth noting that the Quintet Committee ambassadors praised our initiative and its essence, dialogue."