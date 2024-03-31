Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription

World News
2024-03-31 | 03:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on spring military conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling up 150,000 citizens for statutory military service, a document posted on the Kremlin's website showed on Sunday.

All men in Russia are required to do a year-long military service, or equivalent training during higher education, from the age of 18.

In July Russia's lower house of parliament voted to raise the maximum age at which men can be conscripted to 30 from 27. The new legislation came into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Compulsory military service has long been a sensitive issue in Russia, where many men go to great lengths to avoid being handed conscription papers during the twice-yearly call-up periods.

Conscripts cannot legally be deployed to fight outside Russia and were exempted from a limited mobilisation in 2022 that gathered at least 300,000 men with previous military training to fight in Ukraine - although some conscripts were sent to the front in error.

In September Putin signed an order calling up 130,000 people for the autumn campaign and last spring Russia planned to conscript 147,000.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Decree

Military

Conscription

Ukraine

LBCI Next
India says it is rescuing citizens pushed into cyber fraud schemes in Cambodia
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-28

Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military

LBCI
World News
2024-01-24

Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:37

Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:08

India says it is rescuing citizens pushed into cyber fraud schemes in Cambodia

LBCI
World News
02:37

Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-03

Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24

Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-20

Blinken visits Israel in latest tour in the Middle East

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:52

Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:08

WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

Second shipment with almost 400 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More