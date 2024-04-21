News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Ali Hassan Khalil Stresses Dialogue as Key to Resolving Lebanon's Crises
Lebanon News
2024-04-21 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Ali Hassan Khalil Stresses Dialogue as Key to Resolving Lebanon's Crises
Member of the "Development and Liberation" Bloc MP Ali Hassan Khalil emphasized on Sunday that "the time is not in anyone's favor, and experience has shown that there is no solution to our crises except through dialogue.
Dialogue alone opens the way to a solution in the presidential issue and in all the crises facing Lebanon," considering that rushing into dialogue will not lead to any result.
Speaking at a commemorative event in the town of al-Ghazieh, Khalil said, "We are keen on sovereignty and independence, just as we have been keen on national unity and not drifting into a war desired by the enemy according to its rules. Our resistance to it and its project was not a luxury but a commitment to defend the homeland, its borders, and its sovereignty. The south is not the borders of a human group or a sect; defending these borders is defending Lebanon and all Lebanese."
MP Ali Hassan Khalil reiterated the commitment to Resolution 1701, which Lebanon participated in formulating and which Israel violated tens of thousands of times. He said, "We are ready to implement this resolution, which includes provisions that deter Israel from its aggression and reaffirm our sovereignty rights. We are the first to demand multiple and extensive support for the army, including its role throughout Lebanon, including the south, where the army is primarily present in border areas with occupied Palestine."
Regarding the presidential file, Khalil said, "We look positively towards external support for Lebanon to accomplish this entitlement, especially the Quint Committee, but its importance remains contingent upon the availability of sincere internal intentions and will, which must be present among all parties. We reiterate the call not to link what is happening in Gaza or in the south to the presidential file and we say to some who are betting on or awaiting developments in the region, do not look at these developments as they do not produce a president."
Regarding the Syrian refugee file, he stressed "the necessity of approaching this issue with a national and legal logic, away from any racist practices."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Crisis
Dialogue
Next
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-09
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
2024-03-09
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
0
Lebanon News
06:15
Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections
Lebanon News
06:15
Fneish to LBCI: Field situation is completely separate from presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
Lebanon News
05:38
Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA
2
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
3
Lebanon News
02:53
Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list
Lebanon News
02:53
Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list
4
Lebanon News
04:19
Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
04:19
Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06
'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06
'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports
6
Middle East News
07:08
Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel
Middle East News
07:08
Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel
7
Middle East News
00:48
Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues
Middle East News
00:48
Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues
8
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More