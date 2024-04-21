Member of the "Development and Liberation" Bloc MP Ali Hassan Khalil emphasized on Sunday that "the time is not in anyone's favor, and experience has shown that there is no solution to our crises except through dialogue.

Dialogue alone opens the way to a solution in the presidential issue and in all the crises facing Lebanon," considering that rushing into dialogue will not lead to any result.

Speaking at a commemorative event in the town of al-Ghazieh, Khalil said, "We are keen on sovereignty and independence, just as we have been keen on national unity and not drifting into a war desired by the enemy according to its rules. Our resistance to it and its project was not a luxury but a commitment to defend the homeland, its borders, and its sovereignty. The south is not the borders of a human group or a sect; defending these borders is defending Lebanon and all Lebanese."

MP Ali Hassan Khalil reiterated the commitment to Resolution 1701, which Lebanon participated in formulating and which Israel violated tens of thousands of times. He said, "We are ready to implement this resolution, which includes provisions that deter Israel from its aggression and reaffirm our sovereignty rights. We are the first to demand multiple and extensive support for the army, including its role throughout Lebanon, including the south, where the army is primarily present in border areas with occupied Palestine."

Regarding the presidential file, Khalil said, "We look positively towards external support for Lebanon to accomplish this entitlement, especially the Quint Committee, but its importance remains contingent upon the availability of sincere internal intentions and will, which must be present among all parties. We reiterate the call not to link what is happening in Gaza or in the south to the presidential file and we say to some who are betting on or awaiting developments in the region, do not look at these developments as they do not produce a president."

Regarding the Syrian refugee file, he stressed "the necessity of approaching this issue with a national and legal logic, away from any racist practices."