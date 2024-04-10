US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals

The US Commerce Department added 11 entities from Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to a government export control list for violations pertaining to Iran sanctions, the war in Ukraine and attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East, according to a federal government posting.



Two of the UAE citations, Khalaj Trading LLC and Mahdi Khalaj Amirhosseini, were added for apparently violating Iran sanctions, according to the posting.



Four Chinese entities were cited for acquiring US items to support China's military modernization, it said. They are LINKZOL (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., Xi’an Like Innovative Information Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Anwise Technology Co., Ltd. and SITONHOLY (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.



Another Chinese entity, Jiangxi Xintuo Enterprise Co. Ltd., was added for supporting Russia's military with drones, it said.



Shenzhen Jiasibo Technology Co., Ltd. of China was cited for being part of a network to procure aerospace components, including dual-use components for drones, for an aircraft company in Iran. Three Russian entities - Aerosila JSC SPE, Delta-Aero LLC, and JSC ODK-Star - were also added for being part of the network, it said.



"These components are used to develop and produce Shahed-series UAVs which have been used by Iran to attack oil tankers in the Middle East and by Russia in Ukraine," the Federal Register notice said.



Reuters