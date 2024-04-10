US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals

World News
2024-04-10 | 09:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals

The US Commerce Department added 11 entities from Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to a government export control list for violations pertaining to Iran sanctions, the war in Ukraine and attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East, according to a federal government posting.

Two of the UAE citations, Khalaj Trading LLC and Mahdi Khalaj Amirhosseini, were added for apparently violating Iran sanctions, according to the posting.

Four Chinese entities were cited for acquiring US items to support China's military modernization, it said. They are LINKZOL (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., Xi’an Like Innovative Information Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Anwise Technology Co., Ltd. and SITONHOLY (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

Another Chinese entity, Jiangxi Xintuo Enterprise Co. Ltd., was added for supporting Russia's military with drones, it said.

Shenzhen Jiasibo Technology Co., Ltd. of China was cited for being part of a network to procure aerospace components, including dual-use components for drones, for an aircraft company in Iran. Three Russian entities - Aerosila JSC SPE, Delta-Aero LLC, and JSC ODK-Star - were also added for being part of the network, it said.

"These components are used to develop and produce Shahed-series UAVs which have been used by Iran to attack oil tankers in the Middle East and by Russia in Ukraine," the Federal Register notice said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Commerce Department

Russia

China

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Sanctions

LBCI Next
US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden
Talks between the US and Israel on Rafah to take place within two weeks: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Russia conducts naval exercises with Iran and China

LBCI
World News
2024-02-22

US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)

LBCI
World News
04:04

China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Lavrov says Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:32

Greece rescues 19 migrants at Chios island

LBCI
World News
05:46

EU finance ministers to examine Ukraine reform plans

LBCI
World News
04:04

China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia

LBCI
World News
02:51

Spanish Parliament discusses a bill calling for legalization of residency for all immigrants in the country

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:13

US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25

Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More