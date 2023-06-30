IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

World News
2023-06-30 | 01:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

Pakistan could get temporary relief for its ballooning foreign debt with a new stand-by arrangement worth $3 billion announced by the IMF in Washington on Thursday.

The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off potential foreign investment.

Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output.

"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month standby arrangement in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion)," said IMF official Nathan Porter in a statement.

The figure represents 111 percent of Pakistan's International Monetary Fund quota.

The deal will need to be approved by the IMF's executive board by mid-July, Porter said.

Pakistan's negotiations with the IMF for the last tranche of a $6.5 billion bailout package agreed in 2019 have stalled since November, with the government making last-minute changes to the national budget to try to meet the deal's requirements.

That package expires on Friday, and the new agreement builds on the IMF's efforts under the previous deal, Porter said.

AFP
 

World News

Pakistan

Foreign

Debt

IMF

Washington

LBCI Next
Night of fires, looting in Lille as protests sweep France
US approves sale of ammunition, parts to Taiwan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:02

France says debt has passed 3 tn euros

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
World News
07:55

Alexis Tsipras: icon of Greece's debt woe years

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:24

UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service

LBCI
World News
03:58

Alleged kidnappers caught napping in Australia after victims escape

LBCI
World News
03:56

Hungary, Poland block EU summit over migration

LBCI
World News
03:42

Cambodian PM threatens to block Facebook access

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18

Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More