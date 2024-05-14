Georgia adopts 'foreign influence' law despite protests

The Georgian Parliament adopted the controversial "foreign influence" bill on Tuesday, despite mass protests against a text that opponents say aligns with a Russian law, distancing Tbilisi from its European path and bringing it closer to Moscow.



In the third and final reading, the deputies voted 84 in favor and 30 against the bill, according to footage broadcast by state television.



Indicative of the tension surrounding this issue, discussions saw a brief physical clash between majority and opposition deputies. Similar clashes have occurred in recent weeks.



Hundreds of protesters, mostly young people, continued to gather outside the parliament in the afternoon, with a significant police presence, according to an AFP correspondent.



"After the vote, 20-year-old protester Salome said, "We will protest until this Russian government leaves our country!"



Since early April, opponents have organized massive rallies, some of which faced repression, against the bill they call the "Russian law" because it resembles a law used by the Kremlin to suppress opposition.



The situation is sensitive in Georgia, which oscillates between Russian and European influence and was invaded by Russia in 2008.



Passing the bill could lead to further clashes between protesters and police, who have used rubber bullets and tear gas during some protest rallies.



