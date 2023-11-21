News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21 | 12:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
The Israeli eyes and the barrels of its army's cannons are directed towards the northern border region with Lebanon.
In recent days, this front has witnessed an escalation of tensions between the bordering parties, marked by Hezbollah's use of a Burkan missile. Tel Aviv sees this development as the culmination of what it considers a war of attrition against Hezbollah.
Notably, this is not the first time that Hezbollah has employed such missiles during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
Amidst increasing tensions on the ground, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is pushing for expanding military operations against Lebanon. He insists on not retreating without removing Hezbollah elements from the border area and eliminating the infrastructure of its missiles.
This situation prompted the arrival of the US President's advisor, Amos Hochstein, in Israel. The discussions aim to prevent the widening of the war on the Lebanese front to avoid its escalation into a regional war that could draw the US military into the depths of the fighting.
While Gallant has the support of military and security leaders expecting a replay of the October 7 scenario on the northern borders, they are pressuring Benjamin Netanyahu to endorse the Defense Minister's stance.
However, Netanyahu continues to support the US stance, rejecting an expanded front with Lebanon.
The disagreement between Gallant and Netanyahu reflects a division within the War Cabinet. Netanyahu and Benny Gantz stand against the Defense Minister. The opponents of expanding the war are expected to gain more influence, especially with the ongoing talks led by Hochstein.
Amidst the deepening rift and disagreements within the War Cabinet regarding Lebanon, Israeli public opinion intensified their demand for a comprehensive deal on the issue of hostages.
The public, along with the families of the prisoners, insists on implementing the demand of "all for all," leading to a cessation of the war in Gaza.
Meanwhile, officials insist that the deal, which includes 50 prisoners so far, constitutes an initial step towards the release of all captives.
These circumstances place Israel in two contradicting positions, and neither can be decisively victorious: the eradication of Hamas and the evacuation of its elements from Gaza or the release of all Israeli prisoners and the return of as many of them alive as possible.
So far, all indications suggest that the popular voice, backed by a US stance, is closer to prevailing.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
War
Cabinet
Response
Hezbollah
Hostages
Deal
US
Role
Next
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
0
Middle East News
2023-10-23
Baghdad condemns attacks against Iraqi bases housing US forces
Middle East News
2023-10-23
Baghdad condemns attacks against Iraqi bases housing US forces
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-28
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
2023-07-28
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
2
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
3
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
5
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
7
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More