The Israeli eyes and the barrels of its army's cannons are directed towards the northern border region with Lebanon.



In recent days, this front has witnessed an escalation of tensions between the bordering parties, marked by Hezbollah's use of a Burkan missile. Tel Aviv sees this development as the culmination of what it considers a war of attrition against Hezbollah.



Notably, this is not the first time that Hezbollah has employed such missiles during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.



Amidst increasing tensions on the ground, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is pushing for expanding military operations against Lebanon. He insists on not retreating without removing Hezbollah elements from the border area and eliminating the infrastructure of its missiles.



This situation prompted the arrival of the US President's advisor, Amos Hochstein, in Israel. The discussions aim to prevent the widening of the war on the Lebanese front to avoid its escalation into a regional war that could draw the US military into the depths of the fighting.



While Gallant has the support of military and security leaders expecting a replay of the October 7 scenario on the northern borders, they are pressuring Benjamin Netanyahu to endorse the Defense Minister's stance.



However, Netanyahu continues to support the US stance, rejecting an expanded front with Lebanon.



The disagreement between Gallant and Netanyahu reflects a division within the War Cabinet. Netanyahu and Benny Gantz stand against the Defense Minister. The opponents of expanding the war are expected to gain more influence, especially with the ongoing talks led by Hochstein.



Amidst the deepening rift and disagreements within the War Cabinet regarding Lebanon, Israeli public opinion intensified their demand for a comprehensive deal on the issue of hostages.



The public, along with the families of the prisoners, insists on implementing the demand of "all for all," leading to a cessation of the war in Gaza.



Meanwhile, officials insist that the deal, which includes 50 prisoners so far, constitutes an initial step towards the release of all captives.



These circumstances place Israel in two contradicting positions, and neither can be decisively victorious: the eradication of Hamas and the evacuation of its elements from Gaza or the release of all Israeli prisoners and the return of as many of them alive as possible.



So far, all indications suggest that the popular voice, backed by a US stance, is closer to prevailing.