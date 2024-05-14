News
Huge manhunt launched in France as gunmen kill two guards, free inmate from prison van
World News
2024-05-14 | 09:51
Huge manhunt launched in France as gunmen kill two guards, free inmate from prison van
At least two French prison guards were shot dead and three others seriously injured on Tuesday after heavily armed men ambushed a prison van to free an inmate, French police said, triggering a major manhunt.
The orchestrated attack, which comes amid rising drug-linked violence across Europe, took place around 0900 GMT at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France. The unnamed inmate and the attackers escaped, police said.
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched.
"All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized," he wrote on X.
Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said two of the injured officers were in a particularly critical state.
"Absolutely everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime," he told BFM TV. "These are people for whom life means nothing. They will be arrested, judged and punished according to the crime they committed."
Reuters
Manhunt
France
Gunmen
Guards
Inmate
Prison
