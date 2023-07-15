Beijing requests EU to "clarify" its position on partnership between the two sides

World News
2023-07-15 | 05:54
High views
Beijing requests EU to &quot;clarify&quot; its position on partnership between the two sides
Beijing requests EU to "clarify" its position on partnership between the two sides

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi requested during a meeting with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell that the bloc "clarify" its position regarding its relations with Beijing, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

Wang told Borrell in a meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) talks on Friday, "The EU must clarify its position on the strategic partnership between the two sides and encourage the development of China-EU relations," as stated by the ministry's statement.

He emphasized that there should be no hesitation or encouragement of statements and actions that turn back the clock, particularly in reference to the past.

Wang, the top official in charge of foreign affairs in the Chinese Communist Party, a position higher than the Foreign Minister, stated that "there is no major dispute between China and the European Union over their core interests."

These Chinese statements come after Berlin unveiled a new strategic plan on Thursday to deal with what it called an increasingly "assertive" Chinese approach, aiming to redefine relations with Beijing and "reduce risks" without "decoupling" from it.

Beijing immediately warned Germany that this move would "harm mutual cooperation and trust."

The new German strategic plan comes in the context of growing concerns in Europe and the United States over China's ambitions.

The COVID crisis in 2020 revealed the vulnerability of European supply chains that were affected by border closures, while the war in Ukraine highlighted the risks of relying on Russia for gas supplies.

While some EU member states fear antagonizing Beijing and sparking a trade war, others advocate for more protectionism.

Brussels seeks to define its own approach to Beijing to strike a balance between fears of overreliance and the desire to establish strong ties with the world's second-largest economy.

On July 4th, China canceled a visit by the EU's foreign affairs chief to Beijing, which was scheduled to take place the following week.

The most acute disagreements with Beijing revolve around China's ambiguous position regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In mid-June, the European Commission unveiled a strategy to respond more forcefully to risks affecting its economic security, in an effort to reduce the EU's economic dependence on Beijing.





AFP
 

