Pentagon: Aid to Gaza is now moving from the floating dock to warehouses

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that new routes have been opened for the movement of aid in Gaza after some aid trucks were intercepted, adding that the aid is now being transported from collection points to warehouses in Gaza.



Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters, "As we work on completing the operations and procedures, alternative routes for the safe movement of these shipments have been established. The aid is now being transported from those collection points to warehouses to enhance (distribution) operations throughout Gaza."



Reuters