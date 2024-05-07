News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese President and Macron urge 'political settlement' of Iran nuclear issue
World News
2024-05-07 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chinese President and Macron urge 'political settlement' of Iran nuclear issue
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a political settlement of the Iran nuclear issue in a joint statement published by Chinese state media on Tuesday.
The leaders also called for the "concrete implementation" of a two-state solution in Israel and "condemned" Israel's policy of settlement-building in the West Bank.
Xi is on a two-day visit to France as part of his first trip in five years to Europe, where he has been pressed by European leaders on trade tensions and Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
China
France
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Iran
Nuclear
Israel
West Bank
Ukraine
Next
Australian PM says China military air incident 'unacceptable'
US soldier detained in Russia on theft charges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-19
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
World News
2024-04-19
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
0
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iranian commander says Tehran could review 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iranian commander says Tehran could review 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats
0
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
0
World News
2024-04-12
Germany-China call: Discussing tension between Israel and Iran
World News
2024-04-12
Germany-China call: Discussing tension between Israel and Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:36
Australian PM says China military air incident 'unacceptable'
World News
01:36
Australian PM says China military air incident 'unacceptable'
0
World News
00:20
US soldier detained in Russia on theft charges
World News
00:20
US soldier detained in Russia on theft charges
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:32
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:32
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Nuclear talks: IAEA chief engages Iranian officials on nuclear concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
Unprecedented deaths of marine mammals on California coast raises concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
Unprecedented deaths of marine mammals on California coast raises concerns
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
2
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
5
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
6
Lebanon News
10:02
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:02
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More