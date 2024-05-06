Xi calls on China and EU to strengthen 'strategic cooperation' and 'maintain their partnership'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Paris called for strengthening 'strategic cooperation' between his country and the European Union and maintaining 'their partnership,' amid a backdrop of various disputes, from trade to human rights.



At the start of a trilateral meeting at the Élysée with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi said, "As two major global powers, China and the European Union must remain partners, continue dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication, and enhance mutual strategic trust."



