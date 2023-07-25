Russia launches night attack on Kyiv using drones

Russia launched a night attack on Kyiv using drones, according to Ukrainian local authorities on Tuesday. They reported that all the drones were intercepted, and initial information indicates that there were no casualties or damages.



This attack comes one day after Russia warned of "harsh retaliatory measures" following a drone attack on Moscow, which is located 500 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.



Sergei Bobko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, stated on Telegram that Russia "attacked Kyiv with attack drones" without specifying their number or their launch location.



He further added that the state of alert lasted for three hours, during which all aerial targets were detected and destroyed when approaching Kyiv.



As of now, there have been no reported casualties or damages in the capital city, according to the available information.





AFP