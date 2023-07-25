News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia launches night attack on Kyiv using drones
World News
2023-07-25 | 02:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia launches night attack on Kyiv using drones
Russia launched a night attack on Kyiv using drones, according to Ukrainian local authorities on Tuesday. They reported that all the drones were intercepted, and initial information indicates that there were no casualties or damages.
This attack comes one day after Russia warned of "harsh retaliatory measures" following a drone attack on Moscow, which is located 500 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.
Sergei Bobko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, stated on Telegram that Russia "attacked Kyiv with attack drones" without specifying their number or their launch location.
He further added that the state of alert lasted for three hours, during which all aerial targets were detected and destroyed when approaching Kyiv.
As of now, there have been no reported casualties or damages in the capital city, according to the available information.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Next
Washington sanctions three fiscal officials for helping Wagner Group
Argentina announces new measures to boost foreign exchange reserves
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-24
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
World News
2023-07-24
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
0
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
0
World News
2023-07-19
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
World News
2023-07-19
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
0
World News
2023-07-18
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
World News
2023-07-18
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
0
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
0
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
0
World News
03:46
Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future
World News
03:46
Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier
Lebanon News
05:30
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
4
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
5
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
7
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
8
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More