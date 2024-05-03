Russia shoots down six drones launched by Ukraine

2024-05-03 | 02:24
Russia shoots down six drones launched by Ukraine
Russia shoots down six drones launched by Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the air defense forces shot down six drones launched by Ukraine overnight.

The Ministry of Defense explained via the Telegram application that five drones were shot down over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, and one over the Crimean Peninsula.

The ministry did not provide any details about the damage that may have been caused by the attack.

Reuters has not yet been able to verify the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukrainian attacks on its territory and infrastructure. Officials in Kyiv say targeting the Russian military, energy, and transportation infrastructure undermines Moscow's war effort.

Reuters
 

