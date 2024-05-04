Russia puts Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wanted list

World News
2024-05-04 | 09:19
Russia puts Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy on wanted list
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wanted list

Russia has opened a criminal case against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and put him on a wanted list, the state news agency TASS reported on Saturday, citing the Interior Ministry's database.

The entry it cited gave no further details.

Russia has issued arrest warrants for a number of Ukrainian and other European politicians since the start of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian police in February put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuania's culture minister and members of the previous Latvian parliament on a wanted list for destroying Soviet-era monuments.

Russia also issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who last year prepared a warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.



Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Zelenskiy

Wanted

List

