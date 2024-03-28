Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
2024-03-28 | 09:39
High views
Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701
0min
Bou Habib: We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701

The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, during a meeting with the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, confirmed that "We will continue to push for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 as it is the best way to achieve the desired stability."

Bou Habib met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ethan Goldrich, accompanied by Ambassador Lisa Johnson, and discussed the situation in the south and the war in Gaza. He reiterated "the necessity of supporting diplomatic initiatives to restore stability in the south and the region."

The importance of ending the presidential vacuum and electing a President of the Republic was also highlighted.

