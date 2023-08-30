Inflation Picks Up Again in Spain in August

Inflation in Spain accelerated once again in August, reaching 2.6% annually, after dropping to less than 2% in June, according to a preliminary estimate released by the National Institute of Statistics on Wednesday.



This price increase, yet to be confirmed, is 0.3 percentage points higher compared to July (2.3%).



In June, inflation significantly slowed down in Spain to 1.9%, returning for the first time since March 2021 to the European Central Bank's target of 2%."

AFP