Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel

2024-02-28 | 03:54
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel

The military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the Al-Qassam Brigades, said it launched two missile salvos consisting of 40 Grad rockets from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

Reuters

