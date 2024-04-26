Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

2024-04-26
High views
Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Spain will send a small number of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, quoting unidentified sources.

Spain ruled out delivering anti-aircraft launchers, but will give Kyiv shells, the paper said. The defense ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Spain has three batteries which it purchased second-hand from Germany in 2004 and 2014, El Pais said.

"We need to step up our commitment to Ukraine," a Spanish diplomatic source told foreign reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NATO members that Ukraine needed a minimum of seven Patriot or other high-end air defense systems to counter Russian air strikes, urging them to step up their military assistance for Kyiv.

On Monday, European Union ministers said they were looking at how to provide more air defenses to Ukraine but they stopped short of concrete pledges of the Patriot systems that Kyiv values most.

Reuters

World News

Spain

Patriot

Missiles

Ukraine

Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

