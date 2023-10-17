Biden leaves the White House en route to Israel

World News
2023-10-17 | 17:52
High views
Biden leaves the White House en route to Israel
Biden leaves the White House en route to Israel

In an effort to prevent the expansion of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas into other regions in the Middle East, US President Joe Biden has left the White House and is en route to Israel.

A brief statement indicated that the American President headed to the Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, where he will board a flight to Tel Aviv.


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Biden

White House

Israel

US

