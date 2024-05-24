News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Lebanon News
2024-05-24 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reaffirmed on Friday that Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza and to prevent any preemptive actions by Israel against Lebanon.
Speaking at the memorial service for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions at the Sayyed Al-Shohada Complex in Beirut's southern suburbs, Nasrallah announced that Hezbollah would not hold celebrations for Resistance and Liberation Day following the incident in Iran.
Nasrallah addressed those anticipating 'Iran's weakening,' stating, "You are living in illusions. Iran will remain the strongest supporter in this world for Palestine and other causes."
He highlighted that during Raisi's presidency, Iran maintained balanced relations with both Eastern and Western countries to some extent.
"Raisi actively supported resistance movements, openly and significantly backing them, with a deep commitment to the Palestinian cause and strong opposition to Zionism," he added.
He praised the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his deep affection for Lebanon and Palestine and his unwavering support for resistance movements. Nasrallah expressed gratitude for the contributions of both Raisi and Abdollahian, recognizing their enduring support and solidarity.
Regarding the war in Gaza, Nasrallah remarked on the significance of European countries recognizing Palestine. He noted that Israeli officials perceive the recognition of a Palestinian state as an existential threat to Israel, viewing it as a consequence of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
He pointed out the unprecedented request by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials as a direct outcome of the ongoing war.
He affirmed that "Israel has never respected an international decision as it conducted the most aggressive attacks on Rafah following the ICJ's decision."
Nasrallah wished for the cessation of the war but warned that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on continuing the war, he would lead Israel to disaster while paving the way for a definitive victory for the resistance.
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Southern
Lebanon
Role
Support
Gaza
Next
Mikati calls for elections at the event declaring "Tripoli as the Arab Capital of Culture"
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
0
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15
Actors protest on Hollywood sidewalks and pour anger on studios
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15
Actors protest on Hollywood sidewalks and pour anger on studios
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-30
TMC: 5 dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-30
TMC: 5 dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
World News
2024-03-29
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
World News
2024-03-29
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
3
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
6
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
8
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More