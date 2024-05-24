Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reaffirmed on Friday that Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza and to prevent any preemptive actions by Israel against Lebanon.



Speaking at the memorial service for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions at the Sayyed Al-Shohada Complex in Beirut's southern suburbs, Nasrallah announced that Hezbollah would not hold celebrations for Resistance and Liberation Day following the incident in Iran.



Nasrallah addressed those anticipating 'Iran's weakening,' stating, "You are living in illusions. Iran will remain the strongest supporter in this world for Palestine and other causes."



He highlighted that during Raisi's presidency, Iran maintained balanced relations with both Eastern and Western countries to some extent.



"Raisi actively supported resistance movements, openly and significantly backing them, with a deep commitment to the Palestinian cause and strong opposition to Zionism," he added.



He praised the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his deep affection for Lebanon and Palestine and his unwavering support for resistance movements. Nasrallah expressed gratitude for the contributions of both Raisi and Abdollahian, recognizing their enduring support and solidarity.



Regarding the war in Gaza, Nasrallah remarked on the significance of European countries recognizing Palestine. He noted that Israeli officials perceive the recognition of a Palestinian state as an existential threat to Israel, viewing it as a consequence of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.



He pointed out the unprecedented request by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials as a direct outcome of the ongoing war.



He affirmed that "Israel has never respected an international decision as it conducted the most aggressive attacks on Rafah following the ICJ's decision."



Nasrallah wished for the cessation of the war but warned that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on continuing the war, he would lead Israel to disaster while paving the way for a definitive victory for the resistance.