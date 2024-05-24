News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
Lebanon News
2024-05-24 | 08:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
A recent World Bank report unveils alarming statistics on poverty in Lebanon, indicating a drastic increase over the past decade.
Covering regions including Akkar, Beirut, Bekaa, North Lebanon, and Mount Lebanon, the report exposes that one in every three individuals in these areas faces poverty, highlighting an urgent need for bolstering social safety nets and job creation to combat widening inequality.
Key findings underscore a stark rise in monetary poverty from 12 percent in 2012 to a staggering 44 percent in 2022 across surveyed regions, with disparities evident across the country.
Particularly alarming is the situation in Akkar, where poverty rates soar to 70 percent, predominantly affecting those employed in agriculture and construction sectors.
“Lebanon’s ongoing crisis raises the urgency to better track the evolving nature of households’ well-being in order to develop and adopt the appropriate policies” Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Middle East Country Director, stated.
In response, the report calls for urgent policy interventions, emphasizing the need to enhance social assistance programs, improve targeting mechanisms for the poor, and expand coverage for essential resources like food, healthcare, and education.
Additionally, investing in human capital, facilitating access to affordable public transportation, and fostering entrepreneurship are highlighted as key strategies to build household resilience amidst the crisis.
As Lebanon grapples with the ramifications of prolonged economic turmoil, the report serves as a clarion call for concerted efforts to alleviate poverty and mitigate its far-reaching consequences.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Poverty
World Bank
Crisis
Statistics
Next
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-23
IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-23
IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
0
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-04-13
Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83
Variety and Tech
2024-04-13
Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83
0
Middle East News
2023-12-01
UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-12-01
UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:08
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:08
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
2
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
5
World News
00:01
Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says
World News
00:01
Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says
6
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09
ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More