Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
2023-11-20 | 10:34
0
min
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
The Israeli army artillery targeted the Saint Georges Church in Yaroun, Bint Jbeil District, causing significant damage to it.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Yaroun
Artillery
Damages
Saint Georges
Church
World News
14:27
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
World News
13:02
Biden 'Believes' Imminent Agreement for the Release of Hostages Held by Hamas
World News
11:33
Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections
World News
11:31
UN expects global temperature to rise between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Lebanon News
07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
Lebanon Economy
05:59
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza
World News
02:37
Chinese Foreign Minister: The world must "act urgently" to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Navigating controversy: Red Sea incident sparks security concerns
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
