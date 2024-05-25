Beijing blames UK for making false accusations against Chinese citizens

China accused Britain on Saturday of making false accusations, "blatant stigmatization," and conducting arbitrary arrests following the mysterious death of a man accused of illegally assisting an intelligence agency in Hong Kong.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry's office in Hong Kong said in a statement on its website that it strongly condemns what it described as false accusations by Britain against Chinese citizens, which violate their legitimate rights.



The office added, "What Britain has done is a blatant stigmatization of China and arbitrary arrests and trials of Chinese citizens in the United Kingdom."



Reuters