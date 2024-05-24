Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land

On the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri observed that May 25, 2000, marked a cornerstone in Lebanon's present and future by liberating most of its territories from Israeli occupation.



He regarded achieving this milestone as a lofty national responsibility and a collective effort.



Moreover, he emphasized the importance of preserving and defending it, especially during the current stage, wherein the entire region and Lebanon are facing war.



He stated, "We reaffirm our commitment and adherence to UN Resolution 1701 with its provisions and clauses, and the responsibility for violating this resolution since its issuance lies with Israel, with over 30,000 violations on land, sea, and air."



Furthermore, he added, "Simultaneously, Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land by all available means against Israeli aggression and to complete the liberation of its remaining occupied territories in the hills of Kfarshouba and the Lebanese Shebaa Farms, the northern part of the village of Ghajar, and the border points with Palestine up to point b1 at Ras al-Naqoura."



Berri emphasized that Lebanon is open to positive cooperation with any international effort aimed at curbing Israeli aggression and its ambitions towards Lebanon, its resources, entity, and territorial boundaries, whether on land, sea, or air.



He reiterated that Lebanon is not prepared to waive any of its sovereign rights.



He also stressed the necessity of intensifying international and regional efforts to halt the genocidal war waged by Israel on the Gaza Strip as a fundamental entry point to preserving security and stability in the entire region.



He affirmed that Lebanon will resist any attempt from any party to impose any form of integration, whether for Syrian or Palestinian refugees.



He called on the international community to approach the Syrian refugee issue with a humanitarian perspective, far from any investment for purposes that threaten the unity and sovereignty of sisterly Syria.



He also urged the Lebanese government to expedite opening channels of communication with the Syrian government and forming joint committees to facilitate the safe return of refugees to their homeland.