At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

2023-11-04 | 03:40
At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake
At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 people have been killed in an earthquake that struck a remote area in western Nepal, local officials confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Saturday morning.

