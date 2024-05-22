French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said on Wednesday that recognizing the State of Palestine "is not forbidden" for France, but Paris considers that the conditions are not currently in place "for this decision to have an effective impact" on the process aimed at establishing two states.



In a written statement to Agence France-Presse, he affirmed, "Such a decision must be beneficial, meaning it should allow for decisive progress on the political level. In this context, this decision must happen at the right time" to make a difference.



AFP