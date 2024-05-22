News
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
World News
2024-05-22 | 06:04
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
The Russian news agency TASS reported that Russia handed over six children to Ukraine on Wednesday in an agreement mediated by Qatar.
The report added that the children, aged between six and 17, reunited with their families at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Children
Ukraine
Qatar
Mediation
Agreement
