Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Tuesday that it had launched a drone attack on two military positions in northern Israel "in response" to the killing of one of its fighters in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon earlier.



It stated that it carried out "a complex aerial attack with reconnaissance and assault drones" on "the command headquarters of the Golani Brigade and another military unit" north of the city of Acre, while the Israeli army announced "intercepting two aerial targets on the northern coast."



AFP