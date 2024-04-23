Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel

2024-04-23 | 07:49
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
0min
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Tuesday that it had launched a drone attack on two military positions in northern Israel "in response" to the killing of one of its fighters in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon earlier.

It stated that it carried out "a complex aerial attack with reconnaissance and assault drones" on "the command headquarters of the Golani Brigade and another military unit" north of the city of Acre, while the Israeli army announced "intercepting two aerial targets on the northern coast."

AFP

Lebanon News

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency
