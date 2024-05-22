Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri led a delegation to the Iranian capital, Tehran, "to offer condolences on the martyrdom of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the martyrs who perished in the helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province."



The delegation included the caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, the Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, a member of the Board of Directors for Amal movement, Dr. Khalil Hamdan, the advisor to the Speaker of the Parliament for Foreign Affairs and Media, Ali Hamdan, and the head of the media department in the Parliament, Ali Diab.



He was seen off at the airport by a delegation from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, including the Chargé d'Affaires Mr. Jalal Samadi, and Mehdi Soleimani.



