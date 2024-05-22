Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

Lebanon News
2024-05-22 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri led a delegation to the Iranian capital, Tehran, "to offer condolences on the martyrdom of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the martyrs who perished in the helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province."

The delegation included the caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, the Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, a member of the Board of Directors for Amal movement, Dr. Khalil Hamdan, the advisor to the Speaker of the Parliament for Foreign Affairs and Media, Ali Hamdan, and the head of the media department in the Parliament, Ali Diab.

He was seen off at the airport by a delegation from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, including the Chargé d'Affaires Mr. Jalal Samadi, and Mehdi Soleimani.

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Delegation

Tehran

Condolences

Ebrahim Raisi

Iran

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:05

Egyptian Foreign Minister heads to Tehran for mourning of Iranian President

LBCI
World News
08:47

German Chancellor offers condolences on the death of Iranian President Raisi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

France offers its condolences to Iran over Raisi's death

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

EU's chief Borrell offers condolences on death of Iranian President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20

Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:41

Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya

LBCI
World News
2024-01-08

Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02

European Union Aid to Lebanon: Conditional on Addressing Illegal Migration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
World News
16:00

Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More